At least three dead, including shooter, 11 injured after shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola

Posted 5:57 AM, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 06:59AM, December 6, 2019
At least three people are dead - including the shooter - and at least 11 people have been taken to hospitals after a shooting at Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida.

Details are scarce, but the sheriff's office said the shooter is dead, and the Navy said at least two other people have died.

The gates to the station have been "secured," according to a post on the station's Facebook page.

"More information will be provided as it becomes available," the post said.

FBI personnel from Pensacola, Jacksonville and Mobile, Alabama, are responding to the station, an FBI spokeswoman said.

Naval Air Station Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to the base's website. Many families also live there, said retired Rear Adm. John Kirby, CNN's military and diplomatic analyst, who was once stationed there.

Friday's shooting in Pensacola comes just two days after an active duty US sailor killed two civilian employees and injured another before killing himself at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.

