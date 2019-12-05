WSU extends Mike Leach’s contract through 2024

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University has extended Head Coach Mike Leach's contract through 2024.

Leach, who has led the Cougars to their fifth consecutive bowl game, had a four-year contract in place. The new provision extends it another year through the 2024 season.

"Mike Leach has established, and continued, a culture of success at Washington State, both academically and athletically, that few have matched," said WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun. "He has returned WSU to national prominence, is one of the top football coaches in the nation, and we are fortunate to have him leading our program."

Leach, a popular but sometimes controversial coach known for ripping his players publicly after big losses, will continue to receive a $4 million a year salary, with a one-time retention bonus of $750,000 following the 2020 season.

He made headlines more recently for comments he made to a Spokane sports columnist after losing the Apple Cup - again.

WSU football will find out Sunday which bowl game the team will be attending.