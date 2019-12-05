× When you thought $30 car tab debacle couldn’t get messier, it did

SEATTLE – On Thursday when $30 car tabs was intended to take effect across the state, Tim Eyman came out swinging once again at Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

“We’ve had blatant sabotage of the case from the beginning,” Eyman said.

For one, Eyman says Ferguson should have tried to move the case out of King County because the county is a plaintiff in the case trying to block I-976 or $30 car tabs.

“He did not even make a motion to get this thing out of King County is hopelessly conflicted, there are 39 other counties that were not parties to this case,” Eyman said.

Yesterday the State Supreme Court upheld an injunction against I-976 first issued by King County Superior Court Judge Marshall Ferguson. Ferguson ordered the injunction due to issues he had with how the ballot initiative was written, something Eyman is also blaming Ferguson for.

Eyman also says a King County judge is not appropriate for this case.

“His salary is paid by King County it’s just this inherent conflict any future law student would know that,” Eyman said.

Solicitor General Noah Purcell with the Attorney General’s Office says Eyman’s arguments are legally flawed.

“All the superior court judges are state officers, half their salary come from the sate so the main argument he was making that he works for one of the plaintiffs also work for the defendant he works for the state,” Purcell said.

Purcell doesn’t have a problem with filing a motion to intervene but he does have a big problem with Eyman making accusations of sabotage.

“I am offended that he is attacking people in our office who have worked so hard and they are professional, truly they have spent time away from their families on thanksgiving, working to the middle of the night and he’s on TV criticizing them I am pretty offended,” Purcell says.

Purcell got a little emotional during Thursday’s interview saying his team has worked more than 500 hours over the last 3 weeks coming up with a strong case.

But Eyman isn’t backing down.

“Basic things any real lawyer would have done this Attorney General didn’t,” Eyman said.

One of those basic things Eyman says Ferguson neglected to do was to file a motion to reconsider after Judge Marshall Ferguson issued the injunction. He says that motion would have allowed their side to offer more arguments and strengthen the case.

Eyman says by skipping that step the case got cemented as is and sent up to the State Supreme Court without better arguments.

The AG’s Office says their case was strong to begin with. They decided not to file a motion to reconsider because they were trying expedite the case. Purcell says they were hoping the State Supreme Court would rule in favor of $30 car tabs allowing it to go into effect on Thursday as intended.

Purcell also made it clear that they are not defending Tim Eyman’s initiative but the voters of Washington and he says they take that job seriously.

Although the injunction is in order for now on I-976, the legal fight over the issue will continue.

Eyman’s motion to intervene is also set to be heard on December 13.