Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It is mild but it sure is dark. Welcome to the 5 darkest weeks of the year.

The winter solstice is two-and-a-half weeks away, and that is shortest day of the year.

Thursday starts out rather murky with damp fog. Thursday afternoon will be dry with a few sun breaks.

Friday will be mild and dry most of the day but rain heads in late in the day. Friday night has passing showers and that will last most of the weekend. It will not be stormy but there will be periods of rain all weekend.

The snow level remains above the passes so no snow in the forecast. This strange December weather continues next week as well.