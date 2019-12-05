Seahawks will highlight charities, important causes on cleats during Rams game

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks will sport an array of brightly-colored cleats embroidered with messages important to each player during Sunday’s game with the Los Angeles Rams.

The cleats are a part of the NFL’s ‘My Cause My Cleats’ campaign which allows athletes and coaching staff to highlight charities each person is passionate about.

For the Seahawks, linebacker Shaquem Griffin chose a jet black design featuring the Special Olympics logo while rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf will wear pink and neon green cleats with a message supporting the Prison Fellowship.

“Our players are passionate supporters of many charitable causes and serve as changemakers in their communities,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said via the league press release.

Russell Wilson will feature his Why Not You Foundation which gives children support and resources to further their education.

The MVP candidate will wear graffiti-inspired cleats with images of a college diploma and the words ‘Why not you?’ and ‘Dream big’ designed by Seattle street artist Weirdo.

“The phrase, ‘Why not you?’ means a lot to me, and I think it means a lot to many kids,” Wilson said. “And the idea of dream big asks kids, ‘Why don’t you dream big?’

