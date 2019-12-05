× Seahawks playoff tickets go on sale Thursday morning

SEATTLE — You read that correctly! Seattle Seahawks playoff tickets go on sale at 9:00 a.m. PDT Thursday, Dec. 5.

You can buy them on Ticketmaster.com or in the Ticketmaster app.

The tickets for the Seahawks and 11 other teams are all going on sale. The teams are the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

Ticketmaster notes that tickets the base amount is refundable if your team doesn’t host a home game.

The site suggests you go to the page 10 minutes early, sign into your account and update your credit card information.