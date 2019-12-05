#HelpSanta: Donate to the Les Schwab Q13 FOX Toy Drive

Seahawks playoff tickets go on sale Thursday morning

Posted 8:31 AM, December 5, 2019, by

Members of the Seattle Seahawks defense celebrate after intercepting a Philadelphia Eagles pass in the second quarterat Lincoln Financial Field on November 24, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — You read that correctly! Seattle Seahawks playoff tickets go on sale at 9:00 a.m. PDT Thursday, Dec. 5.

You can buy them on Ticketmaster.com or in the Ticketmaster app.

The tickets for the Seahawks and 11 other teams are all going on sale. The teams are the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

Ticketmaster notes that tickets the base amount is refundable if your team doesn’t host a home game.

The site suggests you go to the page 10 minutes early, sign into your account and update your credit card information.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.