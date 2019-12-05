Q13 Extras: Seattle Dragons stars talk everything from the upcoming season to their favorite meals

SEATTLE -The XFL season is upon us!

Across the new league, teams debuted their new uniforms this week.

Seattle Dragons Quarterback Brandon Silvers and Wide Receiver Kasen Williams joined us in studio to show off their new threads. It was clear they both are drawn to the new helmets.

Afterwards, Sports Director Aaron Levine was able to talk with the players about the challenges that come with starting a new team. We also heard more from Williams, who talks about what it means to add one more Seattle team to his resume.

Listen to the latest episode of Q13 Extras on what the player’s favorite part of the uniforms are, and why you should be adding one to your Christmas list.