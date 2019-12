Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The weekend forecast has mild weather with some passing showers!

Friday starts out dry and will be dry most of the day. It will be quite mild with a low near 46 and a high near 54.

Friday night has passing showers and it will be wet overnight into Saturday morning. Saturday has some more passing showers and it will be a little breezy.

A little rain Friday night into Saturday morning. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/eqONENqqKu — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) December 6, 2019

Sunday starts out damp but the day looks mostly dry. Right now, there are no storms in the forecast. Lows near 46 and highs near 51 through the weekend.