McDonald’s launches new clothing line featuring burger-themed apparel

December 5, 2019

Just in time for Christmas, McDonald’s has launched an online store full of merchandise that celebrates the restaurant and its products.

Holiday shoppers who visit Golden Arches Unlimited can browse a collection that includes ugly Christmas sweaters, Happy Meal t-shirts, sesame seed ornaments and French fry socks.

There are more than 20 items available, featuring McDonald’s signature red and yellow colors and other burger-themed clothing and accessories.

The items have been flying off the virtual shelves.

The Happy Meal t-shirts, World Famous Fries and Big Mac Journals and McDonald’s Winter Beanie have already sold out.

