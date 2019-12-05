If you're looking for a loyal, loving companion, look no further. Q13 News is partnering with the Limelight Pet Project to help Cole get adopted. He's a five-month old Korean Jindo dog, who takes play time very seriously.
Limelight Pet Project: Meet Cole
