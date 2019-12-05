Gov. Inslee taking short leave to undergo hip replacement surgery

SEATTLE – Gov. Jay Inslee will take a temporary leave from office as he undergoes hip replacement surgery next week.

“On Monday, I am trading in a 1951 model hip joint for a 2019 model,” Inslee wrote in a press release.

The procedure is scheduled for 7 a.m. Monday. Secretary of State Kim Wyman will be acting governor from then until 1 p.m.

Inslee’s office expects him to be out for at least a week as he recovers from the surgery.

The timing will shift the normal budget rollout to the week of December 16.