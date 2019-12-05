Ellen’s Favorite Things: Gluten-free recipes that’ll make you ‘lick the bowl’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURIEN, Wash., - Earlier this year, we introduced you to a local woman on a mission to make gluten-free cooking easy and tasty. Not only was her food delicious, but the owner of RylieCakes has such an infectious personality that we had to include her on our list of Ellen's Favorite Things.

We met up with owner Tara Rylie again for easy ways to go gluten-free for the holidays.

From coffee cake to queso, waffles to muffins, Rylie's new cookbook, Lick The Bowl: RylieCakes Essential Guide to Gluten-Free Baking, includes 70 mouthwatering recipes. Those recipes can be made even easier with the help of her six gluten-free flour blends. Rylie has also just added a holiday, limited edition pie crust mix. (See below for her tasty Creamy Dijon Chicken Quiche recipe.)

"Buying from RylieCakes not only is a treat for yourself but also a treat for planet Earth," says Rylie.

While many large brands and corporations offer gluten-free blends, Riley takes pride in creating products for Celiacs by a Celiac. She was diagnosed with Celiac disease and has turned her passion into an eco-friendly business. The packaging is biodegradable, and even her cookbook is printed on recycled paper.

The fun and vibrant entrepreneur also encourages folks to reach out via social media for ways to convert their favorite recipes into gluten-free masterpieces. Find RylieCakes on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest. Products, tips, and more can also be found at www.ryliecakes.com

Creamy Dijon Chicken Quiche

Ingredients

1 RylieCakes Pie Dough

1 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 Tbsp garlic, minced

1 tsp thyme leaves

2 jalapenos, seeds removed & finely chopped

2 oz chicken broth

8 oz rotisserie chicken

7 oz cheddar cheese

4 oz heavy whipping cream

4 oz milk

2.25 oz sour cream

4 eggs

2 yolks

2 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp Roux Mix + Biscuit Mix

QS Parmesan cheese

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Roll out dough, place in pie pan, and par bake for 20 minutes or until lightly golden brown. Melt butter in a medium saucepan with olive oil. Sauté onion and garlic in pan until onions are tender and translucent. Garlic should be a light golden brown. Add thyme and jalapenos; continue to sauté until onions start to brown slightly. Add chicken broth and then turn heat to low, cook until broth has cooked into onions. Remove from heat and add rotisserie chicken and cheddar cheese to onion mixture. Stir to combine. Whisk heavy cream, milk, sour cream, eggs, yolks, mustard, and flour mix together until fully combined. Pour chicken mixture into par baked pie crust. Pour egg mixture over chicken mixture. Stir with a fork to ensure that the chicken mixture does not settle to the bottom. Bake quiche for 25 minutes. Take out and sprinkle top with Parmesan cheese. Place back in oven and bake for another 10-15 minutes or until eggs are set. Once set, remove from oven, and let cool before cutting and serving.

