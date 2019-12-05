Manhunt: Detectives release audio of robbery that left Pierce Co. store clerk shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLAND, Wash. -- Pierce County deputies are asking residents to stay clear of Portland Avenue and 104th Street East in Midland as they search for a man they believed shot two gas station clerks in two separate armed robberies over the past two days.

They said the suspect who shot a Chevron clerk just before 6 a.m. Thursday likely is the same man who shot a 7-11 clerk in the leg in Tacoma early Wednesday morning. Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said the suspect shot the 7-11 clerk because he didn't move fast enough when he demanded money.

"The clerk gave him money and then he wanted him to open the other till. The clerk was attempting to open something and was moving too slowly for the robber so the robber shot him," she said.

Detectives released audio of the robbery in hopes that someone recognizes the suspect's voice.

WARNING: Explicit language

Pierce County Sheriff's Office spokesman Ed Troyer said the clerk at the Chevron station did exactly as he was told: put his hands up and handed the suspect the money. He said the suspect took two steps back and shot him, despite the clerk giving him the money.

"One of the things we teach is when you are a victim of a robbery and somebody has a weapon, you give them the money," Troyer said. "You don't chase them, and in this particular case, the guy did everything right. He put his hands up, gave him the money, he didn't confront him but the suspect, just for sport for lack of a better term, shot him anyways."

The clerk suffered serious injuries.

Suspect described as black male, at least 6' tall, slender; wearing black ski mask, black hooded jacket, dark blue sweats, purple gloves. Armed with handgun.

Residents in the area are asked to stay indoors, and drivers are asked to find an alternate route.