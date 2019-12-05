#HelpSanta: Donate to the Les Schwab Q13 FOX Toy Drive

Bonney Lake man who ‘freaked out’ on plane, forced landing pleads guilty

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Washington man who ingested methamphetamine before getting on a plane in Seattle and had what a prosecutor called a “freak out″ on board pleaded guilty Thursday to interfering with crew members after the California-bound flight was forced to land in Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Douglas Smyser, of Bonney Lake, is expected to face four months on home detention when sentenced in December.

Upon descent into Portland, Smyser had to be restrained by a passenger until the flight landed, the federal agent wrote.

