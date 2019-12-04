Woman accused of causing deadly Aurora Avenue crash charged with vehicular homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – The woman accused of killing two people during a hit-and-run crash in Seattle while high on meth was charged with vehicular homicide and other charges Wednesday.

Radalyn King, 23, was arrested after police say she was driving erratically, with speeds reaching 80 mph, before careening into four people walking near the Aurora Bridge Friday.

Police say King tried to run away but was tackled by a witness. Officers say she was speaking incoherently and laughing while being arrested.

Investigators believe she was high on methamphetamine at the time, and police say she admitted to closing her eyes and purposefully caused the crash during questioning.

Rebecca Richman, 28, was killed by the crash, and 26-year-old Michael Richman was rushed to a local hospital and later died.

The two other people who were injured are expected to survive.

King faces two counts of vehicular homicide, felony hit-and-run as well as a reckless driving charge.