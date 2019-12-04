Volunteers work around the clock to set up Mary Bridge Children’s Festival of Trees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. – An annual tradition is helping kick off the holiday season in the South Sound, it’s the Mary Bridge Children's Festival of Trees.

Designers were busy decorating all the trees at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center. Families can see the trees this Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers say volunteers play a key role in making this all happen.

"We have hundreds of volunteers here today and throughout the weekend to really share their heart and passion for helping kids who are treated at Mary Bridge Children’s,” Alicia Chapman with the foundation explained.

The trees will be auctioned off at a gala dinner this weekend to benefit the hospital's programs.