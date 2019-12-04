Volunteers needed for Pierce County’s annual homeless count

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. -- Pierce County is putting the call out for volunteers to help with next year's Homeless Point-in-Time count.

County leaders say the count is a one-day event in which outreach workers and volunteers survey people experiencing homelessness.

It's not just about counting how many people are experiencing homelessness in the county. It's also an effort to understand why and create solutions to the problem. The county estimates 5,000 people are experiencing homelessness in Pierce County.

The count happens on Jan. 24, 2020.

Volunteers will be stationed at meal sites, day shelters, events such as Project Homeless Connect, and DSHS offices throughout Pierce County.

PIT Count Volunteers:

Must be at least 18 years of age

Must attend a Point-in-Time Count training

Search for unsheltered people within designated locations

Survey people experiencing homelessness using the mobile app 'Counting Us'

Click here for more information.