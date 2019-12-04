× Students thank Richard Sherman for paying off school lunch debt in Tacoma

TACOMA — Students at Roosevelt Elementary School in Tacoma spent part of the day writing thank you letters to former Seattle Seahawk Richard Sherman.

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Sherman paid more than $22,000 to cover the lunch debts for students at six Tacoma schools.

Students from three grade levels were coached on writing the letters.

“We love Richard Sherman. He’s been such a special part of the Seattle, Tacoma community,” said Learning Assistance Program teacher Rebecca Barnett.

“In this special time…as we reflect upon all the blessings we have, we feel it important for everyone, and of course students, to reflect and think about the things they are grateful for,” continued Barnett.

“For Richard Sherman to reach out and show us this great act of kindness, I think it’s natural that you would want to say thank you.”

Sherman is known for his acts of goodwill towards local communities through his Blanket Coverage Foundation. In November, the foundation helped fill the shelves of several local food banks after hearing their shelves were almost empty.

The donations were made through the Richard Sherman Family Foundation “Blanket Coverage.” Since 2013, the foundation has raised more than $1.5 million and helped more than 70,000 people in carrying out their mission of providing students in low-income communities with school supplies and clothing.