Russell Wilson surprises at-risk kids with shopping spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- A group of special athletes got a really nice surprise on Giving Tuesday when Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson surprised them with a shopping spree at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Wilson teamed up with the sporting goods retailer to give each kid a $200 gift card and allow them to spend some time shopping with the superstar quarterback.

The children are part of the Rainier Athletes organization, which uses sports and mentorship to help close the achievement and opportunity gap for at-risk kids on the Eastside.

"When I was a young kid just like you guys, I used to go to Dick’s, and I had this dream of being a professional athlete," Wilson told the children. "We’re going to have some fun tonight, go on a little shopping spree. It’s really about these kids having a dream and believing in themselves."

Wilson also helped to present a $25,000 grant from Dick's to support the nonprofit Rainier Athletes' mission.