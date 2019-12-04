New UW coach Jimmy Lake talks vision for Huskies football program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The University of Washington introduced Jimmy Lake as their next head football coach Tuesday following the sudden departure of Chris Petersen.

Lake has worked as the secondary coach and defensive coordinator for the Huskies, and previously worked with Petersen at Boise State.

Lake talked with Q13 News' Michelle Ludka about his vision for the Huskies and Petersen's legacy with the program.

"I sought out Coach Petersen way back when he hired me at Boise State. I wanted to become a head coach and I wanted to learn from one of the best," Lake said. "I want to follow his recipe. Now, my spin on it is all three phases of our team - offense, defense, and special teams - it's gonna be aggressive. It's gonna be attacking. After we get done playing on Saturdays, I want our opponents to go, 'I'm glad we only get to play those guys once a year.'"