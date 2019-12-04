WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment hearings & analysis

Military responds to reports of shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

Posted 5:31 PM, December 4, 2019, by , Updated at 05:43PM, December 4, 2019
Data pix.

HONOLULU — The military says security forces are responding to reports of a shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam says in a tweet that there’s an ongoing security incident that began at about 2:30 p.m.

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant says firefighters are responding to the base.

It’s not clear if there are injuries.

Pearl Harbor is one of the Navy’s major installations.

The shipyard is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which on Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of the attack by Japan that propelled the U.S. into World War II.

Pearl Harbor houses the headquarters for the U.S. Pacific Fleet and is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.