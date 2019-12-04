FBI seeks woman who may have info about child sexual assault victim

SEATTLE — The FBI Seattle Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who may have critical information about a child at the center of a sexual exploitation investigation.

The unknown woman is referred to by investigators only as Jane Doe 37. She is a white female with brown hair and wearing dark-framed glasses. The FBI released two images along with a composite sketch.

Videos with Jane Doe 37 shown with the child were first recorded in June of 2014 by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The data from the video showed that the files were produced in April of 2012. The Land Before Time movie could be heard playing in the background.

Investigators first released these images in 2016 as a John Doe, but they now believe that the person sought is a female.

“This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” authorities wrote in a news release. “Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.”

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online here or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).