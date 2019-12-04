Everett City Council weighs ban on supportive housing for homeless students in some areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- The Everett City Council is considering a ban on low-income housing to help students experiencing homelessness in single-family residential areas.

Earlier this year, the Everett School Board voted in favor of a 75-year lease on a vacant lot near Sequoia High School. The board partnered with the nonprofit Housing Hope with plans to build 34 low-to-moderate income apartments that would be used, in part, to house homeless families with students, according to The Everett Herald.

The plan was met with opposition from area residents who said the apartments would increase traffic, decrease green space and clash with the surrounding neighborhood.

Opposition led the council to halt the temporarily project in June, but the six-month moratorium on supportive housing is coming to an end.

Supporters argue that the housing is critical to help the roughly 1,200 students experiencing homelessness. They also say the site is near both single-family and multi-family housing.

The council will address the issue at its meeting Wednesday. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council chambers.