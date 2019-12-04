Ellen’s Favorite Things: Goats, anteaters and Zoolights, oh my!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash., - During the month of December, I'm taking you back to some of my favorite spots I've visited over the year throughout western Washington.

A quick look at my social media and you'll know I'm an animal lover, so it only makes sense that we kick off "Ellen's Favorite Things" at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma with a peek at Zoolights.

The 32nd annual event is open nightly from 5 - 9 p.m. (except Christmas Eve) and runs through January 5. More than 700,000 energy-efficient LEDs are on display, a huge jump compared to the 55,000 they used their first year.

Some of the displays include a 100-foot-wide octopus, a 23-foot-tall replica of Mount Rainier and, of course, a 12th Man Tree.

New displays celebrate all of the babies born at Point Defiance Zoo throughout the year, including a tapir calf, tamandua pup, beaver kit and eight red wolf pups.

There are even real animals to see during Zoolights, including goats! Step into the heated tent to warm up and feed all of these oh-so-friendly goats that are eager to meet you and are highly food-motivated.

Ticket prices are $6.50 for members, $13 for non-members at the gate or $11 online and at Fred Meyer. Kids age 2 and under are free. More information is on their website.

Ellen Tailor features community inspiring events and causes every weekday morning on Q13 NEWS and online 24/7. To share your event or idea, email Ellen@q13fox.com and go behind-the-scenes with her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.