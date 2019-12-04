Driver arrested for vehicular homicide after deadly crash near Sultan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SULTAN, Wash. -- One man is dead and another is in custody after a driver struck a pedestrian on US 2 near Sultan and Gold Bar.

Police said it happened about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday. A man driving a Mazda RX8 struck another man who was walking either in the roadway or on the shoulder.

The pedestrian died at the scene, and the driver was taken into custody for vehicular homicide.

The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated.

Police haven't released the name of the victim or the suspect.

It’s unclear if drugs and alcohol played a role.