Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe headline 2020 concert in Seattle

SEATTLE – A quartet of rock legends will be coming to Seattle next year.

A packed show featuring Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will take place at T-Mobile Park on September 2, 2020.

The bands produced some of the most iconic hits of the 80s, including: “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Kickstart My Heart,” “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and “I Love Rock ‘N Roll”.

The concert is the penultimate show of The Stadium Tour, a tour of 22 shows across the U.S.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m.

