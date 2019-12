Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- Police in Tacoma are looking for a suspect who tried to rob a 7-Eleven and shot a store clerk in the leg.

Police said it happened about 4:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 7200 block of South Tacoma Way.

#Q13FOX A Tacoma 7-11 is temporarily closed after an employee was shot during a robbery. We’re told the victim was transported with non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/JoIzPUgaf1 — Dante Jackson (@DJackQ13FOX) December 4, 2019

The suspect, described as a black male wearing dark clothing, fled on foot eastbound on 74th Avenue.

It's unclear if he got away with any money. Police are in the area trying to find the suspect.