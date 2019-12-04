$500,000 donation brings Tacoma’s Holy Rosary Catholic Church closer to restoration

TACOMA, Wash. – A generous donation brings Tacoma's Holy Rosary Catholic Church one step closer to being saved.
The Jack and Angela Connelly Family Foundation gifted $500,000 towards the church’s restoration. The group will also match all donations up to another half-million dollars through the end of next August.
The Archdiocese of Seattle slated the iconic Catholic church for demolition last year after a large piece of sheetrock fell last fall and safety inspectors found numerous issues with the church.
The campaign to fix the 99-year-old iconic church is run by the group Save Tacoma's Landmark Church.
It'll cost nearly $18 million to complete the renovation.