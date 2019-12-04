WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment hearings & analysis

$500,000 donation brings Tacoma’s Holy Rosary Catholic Church closer to restoration

TACOMA, Wash.  – A generous donation brings Tacoma's Holy Rosary Catholic Church one step closer to being saved.

The Jack and Angela Connelly Family Foundation gifted $500,000 towards the church’s restoration. The group will also match all donations up to another half-million dollars through the end of next August.

The Archdiocese of Seattle slated the iconic Catholic church for demolition last year after a large piece of sheetrock fell last fall and safety inspectors found numerous issues with the church.

The campaign to fix the 99-year-old iconic church is run by the group Save Tacoma's Landmark Church.

It'll cost nearly $18 million to complete the renovation.

