Seattle Police release video of South Delridge shooting suspect

Posted 3:04 PM, December 3, 2019, by , Updated at 03:28PM, December 3, 2019
Data pix.

SEATTLE -- Authorities have released surveillance video of the suspect in a shooting in the South Delridge neighborhood.

Seattle Police say a 24-year-old man was shot just before 2 p.m. Monday in the 9000 block of 18th Avenue SW, south of SW Henderson Street.  Video released Tuesday by police shows the suspect approach the man and pull out a handgun.

Photo of the suspect in a Dec. 2 shooting in the South Delridge neighborhood (Photo from Seattle Police)

The victim was delivering an item from an online sale at the time of the shooting, officials said in a release. Officials said he was taken to the hospital after calling police and saying he had been shot.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 911 or 206-684-5535.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.