Seattle Police release video of South Delridge shooting suspect

SEATTLE -- Authorities have released surveillance video of the suspect in a shooting in the South Delridge neighborhood.

Seattle Police say a 24-year-old man was shot just before 2 p.m. Monday in the 9000 block of 18th Avenue SW, south of SW Henderson Street. Video released Tuesday by police shows the suspect approach the man and pull out a handgun.

The victim was delivering an item from an online sale at the time of the shooting, officials said in a release. Officials said he was taken to the hospital after calling police and saying he had been shot.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 911 or 206-684-5535.