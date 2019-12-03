× Register for ‘Reindeer Run’ to help support Crime Stoppers of South Sound

OLYMPIA – ‘Tis the Season again to be part of a great event that supports Crime Stoppers of South Sound.

The annual ‘Reindeer Run’ is the non-profit crime-fighting program’s biggest fundraiser of the year and is so important to help raise the money used to payout the Crime Stoppers tips that help solve cases.

It’s happening again at the Regional Athletic Complex in Olympia on December 15th.

You’ll get a cool reflective armband just for signing-up for the certified 5k run.

There’s also a mile-long ‘Candy Cane Dash’ for children that’s free.

"The kids and the adults can come out. They can meet a whole bunch of police officers. We'll have Thurston County Sheriff's Office out there. We'll have Lacey Police Department, Olympia Police Department. We'll also have the firefighters out there and all sorts of first responders, so it's a great interaction. We'll even have Santa Claus there greeting the kids and giving out candy canes,” said Lacey Police Det. Jon Mason.

The ‘Candy Cane Dash’ starts at 8:45am

The 5k run starts at 9am and costs $30 to enter.

CLICK HERE for more information and to register.