‘Monstrously-mean-Emerald-City-green’: XFL unveils Seattle Dragons uniform

SEATTLE – Orange, blue and “monstrously-mean-Emerald-City-green,” will be the colors donning the upcoming Seattle Dragons XFL team.

The league unveiled the uniforms on Twitter Tuesday along with several other teams.

“I love them,” Dragons receiver Kasen Williams said on the jerseys. “I think my favorite part is the helmet, most definitely. The whites flow. The home jerseys with the all blue, they go, too. I’m a big fan.”

Garish? Perhaps, but fans will have a chance to see the team in action at CenturyLink Field on February 8 or 9, 2020.