Light showers and mild December days on the forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Mild December days are coming ahead across western Washington!

Wednesday starts out wet and mild with lows in the mid-40s and the roads will be wet. The day dries out by mid-morning and lunch through the evening commute.

Thursday looks nice after some morning fog, so enjoy some December sunshine. Friday will be mild with some showers.

Saturday has passing showers, but it will be quite mild with lows in the mid-40s and highs near 50.

Sunday looks damp in the morning but the day looks dry. No storm in the forecast which is nice for December!