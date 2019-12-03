Leach to Petersen before Apple Cup: How much longer are you going to do this?

SEATTLE -- Washington head football coach Chris Petersen officially announced he is stepping away after the Huskies’ last game.

At a press conference Tuesday morning, Petersen said with a chuckle that Washington State Cougars coach Mike Leach must be a mind reader.

"I will tell you, before the game, I'm talking to Mike Leach and he comes up and says 'how much longer are you going to do this?'"

"I'm thinking 'oh my god this guy's a mind reader too! We're in trouble.'"

"We've got a good plan today because this guy is on us," Petersen said. "As always we had a great talk and I loved his talk after the game even more than our talk before the game.

Petersen has been the head coach at Washington for six seasons. He says being a head coach can lead to frustration and anxiety and stress and added that’s no way to live.

Washington promoted Jimmy Lake from defensive coordinator to take over for Petersen.

