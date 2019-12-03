‘Experts’ make it easy for you to #HelpSanta this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Q13 FOX's "Season of Giving" is officially underway. We've partnered again with Les Schwab Tire Centers to make sure every child gets a special toy during the holidays. In the past, you've helped donate tens of thousands of toys for kids in need here in western Washington. Here's how you can #HelpSanta this year.

Donate a new and unwrapped toy to any Les Schwab Tire Center location now through December 17th. Not sure what a child would like? Our "experts" have some suggestions, including a Unicorn Styling Head, this remote control car, and a pogo hopper that's compact and can be used both indoors and out.

If you can't make it out to the store, we've added a way for you to donate online. See the entire Toy Drive Wishlist here, pick the items you'd like to donate and we'll make sure Santa's elves get the toys into the hands of kids in need.

Toys collected go to kids within the communities they're donated. For example, if you drop off a new, unused toy to a Les Schwab Tire Center in Poulsbo, a child in Kitsap County will directly benefit from your kindness.

Benefiting charities of this year's Toy Drive include the Forgotten Children's Fund, the Christmas House, Toys for Tots, Toys for Kids, Christmas for Kids, Skagit County Christmas Fund, Kitsap Community Resources - Christmas Angel, The Salvation Army and Whidbey's Hope for Christmas.