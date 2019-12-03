Commentary: The legal drama over 976 should have been avoided – now both sides are paying the price

OLYMPIA, Wash. – State Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Tuesday filed a motion with the state’s highest court, hoping to lift an injunction on voter-approved $30 car tabs so the initiative can take effect December 5.

Meanwhile, I-976 co-sponsor Tim Eyman plans to file a lawsuit of his own “to overturn this ugly mess that Bob Ferguson created,” he told supporters in an email.

At issue is whether the initiative, passed by voters on November 5, is constitutionally sound. A King County judge last week granted a request from Seattle, King County, and other plaintiffs to halt the initiative from taking effect while their challenge moves forward.

But could this legal drama have been avoided? Brandi Kruse explains why both sides have reason to be upset.