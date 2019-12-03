Better Business Bureau makes list of ‘naughty businesses’ this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Just like Santa is getting his list ready, the Better Business Bureau in Western Washington is also compiling its own list of naughty businesses.

“Within our region, we have just under 30 that have made our naughty list,” said Ben Spradling, Western Washington Marketplace Manager of the BBB.

Spradling said the businesses on the list are online retailers with a heavy history of complaints that go unanswered from customers who felt they didn’t get their end of the bargain.

Q13 News looked into some of the businesses on the list and found many of them looked legitimate and cater to specialty gift items that range from beard grooming to fishing equipment.

“When you’re in kind of a time crunch during the holidays, you want to rush to get a product, you’re checking everything off your list, but that’s a good way to get taken advantage of,” said Spradling.

Before giving away your trust and dollars this season, Spradling advises shopping with retailers who offer a secure website URL with the “s” at the end of “https.”

When paying, he suggests using a credit card for an added layer of protection.

Another word of advice: if the deal is too good to be true, it probably is, according to Spradling.

This holiday shopping season, the National Retail Federation estimates upwards of $730 billion will be spent.