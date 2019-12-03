Andre Johnson: Wanted domestic violence offender accused of harassing, threatening victim from behind bars

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

King County Sheriff’s detectives say dangerous gang member and chronic domestic violence offender, Andre Johnson, got arrested and jailed for assaulting his girlfriend in January in Des Moines — then continued to harass her and threaten her from a jail phone more than a dozen times.

“He has a $200,000 arrest warrant for violation of a no contact order. He’s continually violating a no contact order, making multiple phone calls that he was knowingly not supposed to make to the victim in this case. The detective counted 13 phone calls to be exact in this one instance, so at one point, he got the victim on the phone and was mad that she was reporting these violations, which is another violation,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott. “So, he’s purposely hiding from police. He made a comment that he was going to flee to Ohio if he got released from jail and he was released and since then he hasn’t come back, so not only does he have the $200,000 warrant for his arrest for the no contact order violation. He also has a Department of Corrections Escape warrant, because he hasn’t contacted or checked in with his DOC officer, as well. So, he has the two felony warrants, he’s somebody we’re looking for and somebody we’re hoping that someone recognizes and can call into the police and let us know where he’s at.”

Johnson’s rap sheet is filled with domestic violence convictions, including multiple assaults, tampering with a witness and unlawful imprisonment. He’s also been busted for drugs and false reporting.

He’s 39 years old, 6’2” and weighs 260 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.