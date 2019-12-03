A mostly dry Tuesday, but rain returns midweek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- We're expecting warmer than average temperatures and two weather systems this week.

Rain on Tuesday will mainly be to the north so most of us will be dry, but rain will increase Tuesday night through Wednesday as our first system slides in. Expect a wet Wednesday morning commute. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 50s.

Thursday will be drier and high temps will break into the lower 50s.

Our next system arrives Friday, bringing periods of rain through Saturday. Right now, it looks like we'll be drying out Sunday and Monday. Highs will be near the seasonal norm with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s.