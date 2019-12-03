3 King County races head for recount after being too close to call

SEATTLE – A month after polls closed, some races in King County are still undecided.

Three city council races, with less than 0.5% separating each candidate, will head for a recount and will be decided by the end of the week.

Bothell City Council Position 2 candidates Leigh Henderson and Mason Thompson are separated by 5 votes and 0.043%, qualifying for a hand recount.

In Redmond, City Council Position 1 candidates Varisha Khan and Hank Meyers are separated by 66 votes and 0.498%.

Daniel Thompson and Dave Rosenbaum are separated by 40 votes and 0.418% in their race for Mercer Island City Council Position 1.

To be eligible for a recount each race had to have fewer than 2,000 votes with less than 0.5% between the candidates.

The recounts will take place between December 4 to 6 in each city.