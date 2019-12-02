NWS: 4th driest November on record at Sea-Tac Airport

SEATTLE — November is typically the wettest month of the year in western Washington, but that wasn’t the case this year.

The National Weather Service says it was the fourth driest November on record at Sea-Tac Airport.

Sea-Tac got 1.71 inches of rain last month, nearly 5 inches less than average.

November was a dry one around Western Washington! For SeaTac Airport, it was the 4th driest November on record. Here's a look at the monthly climate summary. #wawx pic.twitter.com/WeGSHBxXpa — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 2, 2019

November had only nine days of measurable rainfall at Sea-Tac, as compared to a typical 18 days.

We were also a little warmer than usual, with temperatures averaging 1.2 degrees above normal.

December is off to a pretty normal start, with some dry days ahead, followed by passing showers and mountain snow.