Melania Trump unveils 2019 White House Christmas decorations

WASHINGTON (WJW) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The White House and first lady posted video late Sunday of the 2019 Christmas decorations inside the White House.

The nearly minute long video featured Melania Trump putting the finishing touches on several trees and walking through the White House admiring the decorations.

In a post on Twitter, the first lady wrote, “‘The Spirit of America’ is shining in the White House! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the Christmas season!”

A closeup of one of the trees showed the first lady’s anti-bullying slogan “Be Best” spelled out in Scrabble tiles on one tree.

On Saturday, the first lady posted pictures of volunteers decorating the White House.