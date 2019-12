SEATTLE — A 24-year-old man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being shot in the South Delridge neighborhood.

Seattle Police say the man reported being shot just before 2 p.m. in the 9000 block of 18th Avenue SW, south of SW Henderson Street.

He was delivering an item from an online sale at the time of the shooting, officials said in a release.

It’s unclear how severe the man’s injuries are. Police have not located a suspect and are continuing to investigate the incident.