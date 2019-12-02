Little Jerry’s diner in Tacoma vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA -- A popular diner in Tacoma only did takeout on Sunday after vandals broke out all of the restaurant's windows.

A resident who knows Anthony Valadez, the owner of Little Jerry's on South 84th Street, called to let him know that his store had been hit.

"A lot of the customers, a lot of the regulars they came in, they'd get a breakfast or a lunch to go. Say it was $20 or $30, and then they would leave $100 or $75 and say 'put the rest towards the window,'" said Valadez.

Other customers even showed up with brooms and supplies to help clean up. No arrests have been made in connection with the case.