#HelpSanta: Donate to the Les Schwab Q13 FOX Toy Drive

Lawmakers will quiz new FAA chief over review of Boeing jet

Posted 5:13 PM, December 2, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 12: FAA administrator Stephen Dickson attends a swearing in ceremony at the Department of Transportation August 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. Dickson is a former Air Force officer, airline captain, and senior executive with Delta Air Lines. The FAA had been overseen by interim leadership for over a year and Dickson was nominated shortly after the crash of a Boeing 737 Max operated by Ethiopian Airlines. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The head of the Federal Aviation Administration will face questions next week from a congressional panel about the agency’s review of the Boeing 737 Max, which has been grounded since two crashes that killed 346 people.

The House Transportation Committee said Monday that FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson will testify at a hearing Dec. 11.

It is taking much longer than Boeing expected to update the Max’s flight software and computers and put together a pilot-training course. It’s not clear whether the company can meet its goal of resuming deliveries of the plane this month.

Dickson said last week that the FAA will handle the review of all Max jets built since the grounding — estimated to be more than 300 planes — rather than delegating some of that work to Boeing employees.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.