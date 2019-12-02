Forecast: A ‘fairly mild’ weather week with passing showers and mountain snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Welcome to December!

It will be fairly mild this week and we move away from the freezing weather we had last week.

Monday starts out with a few areas of drizzle but the day will be dry and pleasant with a low near 37 and a high near 47. It’ll be dry for Monday Night Football. Go Hawks!

Tuesday will have some morning fog but the day will be nice. Enjoy!

Wednesday has a little rain but no storm. Thursday looks mostly dry, but there's some rain moving in Thursday afternoon. Friday and Saturday will have some passing showers but it’ll be mild with lows in the 40s and highs near 50.

Sunday looks dry. Enjoy!