Donate to the Q13 FOX Season of Giving Sock Drive

Posted 1:28 PM, December 2, 2019

Q13 FOX is partnering with Harborstone Credit Union to collect socks for people in need.

Q13 News anchor Travis Mayfield is leading the Season of Giving Sock Drive, benefitting Mercy Watch in Mukilteo, Seattle Night Watch, and St. Francis House in Puyallup.

We will be collecting new socks all throughout the month of December. Then in January, they will be donated to nonprofits that work with people who are unsheltered and unhoused in King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties.

Did you know? Socks are the most requested item by the homeless.

If you’d like to help, you can drop off new socks at any Harborstone Credit Union location.

Other dropoff locations include:

  • Moe’s on Olympic (Arlington, Washington)
  • Touchdown City before Seahawks’ home games on Dec. 22 and 29
  • Pure Barre Green Lake (Seattle)
