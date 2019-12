SEATTLE – A small earthquake rattled a rural part of Lewis County Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The department reported the 3.6 magnitude quake struck near the town of Packwood around 12:31 p.m. at a depth of 1.3 km. The USGS says quakes ranging from 2.5 to 5.4 in magnitude are common and rarely cause damage.

No injuries or damage due to this earthquake have been reported so far.