One dead, about 30 others displaced after apartment fire in SeaTac

SeaTac, WA - One person was killed and dozens of others were displaced after a fire destroyed parts of a SeaTac apartment complex Saturday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on the 20000 block of 30th Avenue South.

Fire officials say they got the blaze under control in about 15 minutes, still one person died.

"Unfortunately, there was one fatality; crews found buried under some ceiling debris," said Captain Joe Root with Puget Sound Fire.

Root says about 30 people are now displaced from their homes due to the fire.

Christina Jones says she just moved into the complex a few days ago, and does not know what she is going to do now.

“I had all our eggs in this basket," said Jones. "Just sticking together, using our resources, and keeping our minds sharp as possible and focused on finding a places for the babies especially because it is freezing out here," she added.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the victims who have been displaced from their homes.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.