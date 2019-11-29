Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting near Eatonville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EATONVILLE, Wash. - A man is dead after an early Friday morning shooting near Eatonville that involved the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators say a homeowner confronted the driver of an unknown truck who parked in his driveway. After an argument erupted, the homeowner fired a gun into the ground as a warning around 12:30 a.m.

The driver fled, and the homeowner called 911. The sheriff’s office says while they were investigating the initial call, deputies say they got another call of a crash along Mountain Highway East and determined it was the same suspect.

For reasons still under investigation, the sheriff’s office says deputies had to fire on the suspect during the confrontation.

The identity of the suspect hasn’t been released.

A passenger in the truck along with the occupants of the other car in the crash suffered minor injuries but will be okay.

The three deputies involved in the shooting weren’t hurt and have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.