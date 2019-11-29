Cougars have its best chance to end 6-year Apple Cup drought against Huskies
Several people stabbed in The Hague, police say

Posted 12:23 PM, November 29, 2019

(CNN) — Several people have been wounded in a stabbing incident in the Dutch city of The Hague, the city’s police said Friday evening.

The police did not give a motive.

“Stabbing incident with multiple wounded on the Big Market Street in The Hague. Emergency Services are on the scene. More information to follow from this account,” police tweeted.

The incident happened at a busy shopping street in the center of the city.

The news comes hours after a man was shot dead in central London by police officers, in a terrorist stabbing incident that left a number of people injured.

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.

